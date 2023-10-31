The Toronto Maple Leafs, John Klingberg among them, face the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Does a wager on Klingberg interest you? Our stats and information can help.

John Klingberg vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Klingberg Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Klingberg has averaged 20:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Klingberg has yet to score a goal this year through eight games played.

In four of eight games this season, Klingberg has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of eight games this season, Klingberg has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Klingberg goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Klingberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Klingberg Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings are giving up 28 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 8 Games 2 5 Points 0 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

