Will John Tavares score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will John Tavares score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Tavares stats and insights

In four of eight games this season, Tavares has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Tavares has picked up three assists on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 4.0 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

