The Toronto Maple Leafs, John Tavares included, will meet the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Tavares' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John Tavares vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tavares Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Tavares has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 18:29 on the ice per game.

In four of eight games this year, Tavares has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In seven of eight games this season, Tavares has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Tavares has an assist in four of eight games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Tavares' implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tavares going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tavares Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 8 Games 2 11 Points 1 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.