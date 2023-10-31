The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) go up against the New York Knicks (1-2) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 31, 2023.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: MSG

Knicks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks shot 47% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.

New York went 29-15 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Knicks were the second-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Cavaliers ranked 25th.

Last year, the 116 points per game the Knicks averaged were 9.1 more points than the Cavaliers gave up (106.9).

New York had a 39-23 record last season when putting up more than 106.9 points.

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers shot 48.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 46.2% the Knicks' opponents shot last season.

Cleveland compiled a 39-19 straight up record in games it shot above 46.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers were the 25th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Knicks finished third.

The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game last year were just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allowed to opponents.

Cleveland went 33-12 last season when it scored more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks put up 117.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.5 more points than they averaged on the road (114.8).

In 2022-23, New York ceded 113 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it allowed 113.2.

In home games, the Knicks averaged 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (12.3) than in away games (13). However, they owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to in road games (35.1%).

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Cavaliers scored 1.9 more points per game at home (113.2) than on the road (111.3).

In 2022-23, the Cavaliers gave up 3.8 fewer points per game at home (105) than on the road (108.8).

At home, the Cavaliers drained 11.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than they averaged on the road (11.3). However, their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.6%) than away (36.8%).

Knicks Injuries

