The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Mark Giordano score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mark Giordano score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Giordano stats and insights

Giordano has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Kings.

Giordano has zero points on the power play.

Giordano's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

