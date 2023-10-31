Will Matthew Knies Score a Goal Against the Kings on October 31?
Can we count on Matthew Knies lighting the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Los Angeles Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Knies stats and insights
- Knies has scored in one of eight games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Knies' shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 28 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
