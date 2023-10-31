Can we count on Matthew Knies lighting the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Los Angeles Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Knies stats and insights

Knies has scored in one of eight games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

This is his first game of the season against the Kings.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Knies' shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 28 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.