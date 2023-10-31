Max Domi will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Toronto Maple Leafs play the Los Angeles Kings at Scotiabank Arena. If you'd like to wager on Domi's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Max Domi vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Domi Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Domi has averaged 13:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Domi has yet to score a goal this year through eight games played.

Domi has a point in three of eight games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Domi has posted an assist in a game three times this year in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Domi goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Domi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Domi Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 8 Games 3 4 Points 2 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

