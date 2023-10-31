Mitchell Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Los Angeles Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Scotiabank Arena. There are prop bets for Marner available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Mitchell Marner vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Marner Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Marner has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 22:15 on the ice per game.

Marner has a goal in two of eight games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Marner has a point in six of eight games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of eight games this season, Marner has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Marner's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is a 62.5% chance of Marner having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marner Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 28 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 8 Games 2 7 Points 2 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

