Morgan Rielly and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be in action on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings.

Morgan Rielly vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

Rielly's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:02 per game on the ice, is +4.

Rielly has twice scored a goal in a game this year in eight games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Rielly has a point in four of eight games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Rielly has posted an assist in a game four times this season in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Rielly goes over his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

Rielly has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 8 Games 1 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

