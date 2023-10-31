The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Noah Gregor score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Gregor stats and insights

Gregor has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Kings.

Gregor has zero points on the power play.

Gregor averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

