Will Pontus Holmberg Score a Goal Against the Kings on October 31?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Pontus Holmberg a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Pontus Holmberg score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Holmberg stats and insights
- Holmberg is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
- Holmberg has no points on the power play.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 28 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
