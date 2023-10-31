Will Ryan Reaves Score a Goal Against the Kings on October 31?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Reaves find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Reaves score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Reaves stats and insights
- Reaves is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- Reaves has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kings are conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.