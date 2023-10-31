MAC rivals will battle when the Toledo Rockets (7-1) meet the Buffalo Bulls (3-5). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Toledo vs. Buffalo?

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Toledo 33, Buffalo 19

Toledo 33, Buffalo 19 Toledo has won all six of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Rockets have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -700 or shorter.

This season, Buffalo has been the underdog five times and won two of those games.

The Bulls have been at least a +500 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Rockets have an 87.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (+15.5)



Buffalo (+15.5) So far this season Toledo has two victories against the spread.

The Rockets have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 15.5 points or more in three chances.

Buffalo owns a record of 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) This season, four of Toledo's eight games have gone over Tuesday's over/under of 50.5 points.

There have been four Buffalo games that have finished with a combined score higher than 50.5 points this season.

The total for the game of 50.5 is 10.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Toledo (34.9 points per game) and Buffalo (25.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.4 52.2 49 Implied Total AVG 31.6 33.3 30.3 ATS Record 2-5-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 3-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Buffalo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.6 51.3 52 Implied Total AVG 30.9 29.8 32 ATS Record 5-3-0 1-3-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.