For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Tyler Bertuzzi a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bertuzzi stats and insights

Bertuzzi has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Bertuzzi has scored two goals on the power play.

He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kings are giving up 28 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

