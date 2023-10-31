Tyler Bertuzzi will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings face off at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Prop bets for Bertuzzi are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

Bertuzzi has averaged 16:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In two of eight games this season, Bertuzzi has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Bertuzzi has a point in three games this year through eight games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In one of eight games this season, Bertuzzi has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Bertuzzi goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 8 Games 1 3 Points 0 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

