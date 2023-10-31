Can we anticipate William Nylander finding the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off with the Los Angeles Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

Nylander has scored in five of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

Nylander averages 4.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

