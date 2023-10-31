William Nylander will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings face off at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Does a bet on Nylander intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

William Nylander vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Nylander has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 20:05 on the ice per game.

Nylander has netted a goal in a game five times this season in eight games played, including multiple goals once.

Nylander has recorded a point in all eight games he's played this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Nylander has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of eight games played.

The implied probability that Nylander hits the over on his points over/under is 38.5%, based on the odds.

Nylander has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nylander Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings are allowing 28 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 8 Games 2 12 Points 3 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

