For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, is A.J. Greer a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Greer stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Greer scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 17 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.