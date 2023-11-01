Will A.J. Greer Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 1?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, is A.J. Greer a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Greer stats and insights
- In one of eight games this season, Greer scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 17 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
