Alex Tuch will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers meet on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Tuch available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Alex Tuch vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

Tuch Season Stats Insights

Tuch has averaged 18:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Tuch has scored a goal in one of nine games this year.

In four of nine games this year, Tuch has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of nine games this season, Tuch has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Tuch's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Tuch going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tuch Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 9 Games 3 5 Points 3 1 Goals 3 4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.