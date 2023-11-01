It's not enough to simply be a fan of American. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Eagles by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

American team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Matt Rogers 8 14.9 5.9 1.3 1.5 0.5 Geoff Sprouse 8 12.3 3.0 1.1 0.4 0.0 Elijah Stephens 8 9.6 2.0 6.1 0.8 0.0 Lorenzo Donadio 8 9.4 4.5 2.6 1.3 0.4 Matt Mayock 8 8.0 2.5 0.9 0.3 0.3 Jermaine Ballisager Webb 8 7.0 3.3 0.4 0.1 0.1 Colin Smalls 8 6.3 2.0 0.5 0.6 0.0 Lincoln Ball 8 5.0 6.4 2.5 0.5 0.1 Greg Jones 8 2.9 2.6 0.8 0.9 0.4 Chris Gleaton 2 3.0 1.0 0.0 1.5 0.0

American season stats

American has a 4-4 record so far this season.

The Eagles are 4-0 at home and 0-4 on the road this year.

American's best win this season came on November 22 in a 68-65 victory against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.

The Eagles, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have put up a record of 0-1.

There are 23 games remaining on American's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming American games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Saint Francis (PA) H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 VMI A 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Virginia Tech A 5:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 UMBC A 7:30 PM

