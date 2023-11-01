Next up for the American Eagles (4-6) is a matchup away versus the VMI Keydets, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming American games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 VMI A 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Virginia Tech A 5:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 UMBC A 7:30 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Lehigh H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Bucknell A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Boston University A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Army H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Loyola (MD) A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Lehigh A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Holy Cross H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Colgate H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Lafayette A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Bucknell H 4:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Loyola (MD) H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Holy Cross A 1:00 PM

American's next matchup information

  • Opponent: VMI Keydets
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Cameron Hall
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top American players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Matt Rogers 10 15.5 6.7 1.1 1.3 0.7 50.4% (58-115) 35.3% (12-34)
Elijah Stephens 10 11.0 1.9 5.5 0.8 0.0 47.7% (41-86) 29.0% (9-31)
Geoff Sprouse 10 10.3 2.5 1.5 0.3 0.0 39.3% (33-84) 35.8% (24-67)
Lorenzo Donadio 10 8.6 4.5 2.5 1.3 0.3 36.9% (31-84) 34.0% (16-47)
Matt Mayock 10 7.5 2.1 0.8 0.3 0.2 44.1% (26-59) 39.6% (19-48)

