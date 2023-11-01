Buy Tickets for American Eagles Basketball Games
Next up for the American Eagles (4-6) is a matchup away versus the VMI Keydets, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming American games
American's next matchup information
- Opponent: VMI Keydets
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Cameron Hall
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top American players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Matt Rogers
|10
|15.5
|6.7
|1.1
|1.3
|0.7
|50.4% (58-115)
|35.3% (12-34)
|Elijah Stephens
|10
|11.0
|1.9
|5.5
|0.8
|0.0
|47.7% (41-86)
|29.0% (9-31)
|Geoff Sprouse
|10
|10.3
|2.5
|1.5
|0.3
|0.0
|39.3% (33-84)
|35.8% (24-67)
|Lorenzo Donadio
|10
|8.6
|4.5
|2.5
|1.3
|0.3
|36.9% (31-84)
|34.0% (16-47)
|Matt Mayock
|10
|7.5
|2.1
|0.8
|0.3
|0.2
|44.1% (26-59)
|39.6% (19-48)
