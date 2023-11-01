Should you wager on Andrew Mangiapane to score a goal when the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars face off on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Mangiapane stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Mangiapane has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

Mangiapane has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 17 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.0 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

