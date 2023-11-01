Andrew Mangiapane and the Calgary Flames will be in action on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. Thinking about a wager on Mangiapane in the Flames-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

Mangiapane's plus-minus this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is 0.

Mangiapane has a goal in two of the nine games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Mangiapane has a point in four of nine games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Mangiapane has an assist in three of nine games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Mangiapane has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Mangiapane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 17 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 9 Games 3 6 Points 2 3 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

