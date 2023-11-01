The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, square off versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Davis, in his previous game (October 30 win against the Magic), put up 26 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

We're going to look at Davis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-108)

Over 24.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-120)

Over 12.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+106)

Over 2.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (+104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Davis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 113.1 points per game last season made the Clippers the 12th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Clippers conceded 43.1 rebounds on average last season, 13th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Clippers gave up 25 per game last season, ranking them 10th in the league.

Defensively, the Clippers gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Davis vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 32 17 11 3 0 2 1 11/9/2022 35 21 9 3 0 1 0 10/20/2022 32 25 8 0 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.