Will Bobby Brink Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 1?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Bobby Brink going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Brink stats and insights
- Brink has scored in one of eight games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Brink averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
