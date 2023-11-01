On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Bobby Brink going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

Brink has scored in one of eight games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Brink averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

