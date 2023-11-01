The Philadelphia Flyers, Bobby Brink included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Brink's props? Here is some information to help you.

Bobby Brink vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Brink Season Stats Insights

Brink has averaged 14:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In one of eight games this season, Brink has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.

In four of eight games this season, Brink has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Brink has an assist in three of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Brink's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Brink going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Brink Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

