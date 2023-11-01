Don't be a half-hearted fan of the Brown Bears. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.

Brown team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kino Lilly Jr. 7 20.3 2.0 3.3 0.9 0.3 Nana Owusu-Anane 8 17.1 8.6 1.6 1.4 1.4 Kalu Anya 8 11.1 6.0 1.9 1.4 0.9 Aaron Cooley 8 7.9 5.1 1.6 0.3 0.8 Felix Kloman 8 4.8 3.1 1.3 0.5 0.4 Malachi Ndur 8 3.3 2.4 0.8 0.5 0.4 AJ Lesburt Jr. 5 5.2 2.4 0.2 0.8 0.2 Landon Lewis 8 3.1 2.9 0.8 0.3 0.4 Kimo Ferrari 5 2.8 1.6 1.6 2.0 0.2 N'famara Dabo 2 5.0 3.0 0.0 1.0 1.0

Brown season stats

Brown has just two wins (2-6) this season.

The Bears have a 1-1 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road while going 1-2 in neutral-site games.

On November 25, Brown registered its best win of the season, a 93-83 overtime victory over the UMKC Kangaroos, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 266) in the RPI rankings.

The Bears have played no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Brown has no games left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Brown games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Bryant H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Maine A 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Rhode Island A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Providence A 12:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Siena H 2:00 PM

