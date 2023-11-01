Buy Tickets for Brown Bears Basketball Games
Brown's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Bears are currently 3-8) on Sunday, December 10 at 12:00 PM ET, away versus the Providence Friars.
Upcoming Brown games
Brown's next matchup information
- Opponent: Providence Friars
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion
- Broadcast: CBS Sports Network
Top Brown players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kino Lilly Jr.
|10
|19.4
|2.6
|2.5
|0.8
|0.3
|40.2% (68-169)
|33.3% (31-93)
|Nana Owusu-Anane
|11
|15.1
|8.1
|1.5
|1.3
|1.3
|50.0% (57-114)
|30.4% (7-23)
|Kalu Anya
|11
|10.6
|6.4
|2.5
|1.5
|0.6
|46.8% (44-94)
|28.6% (4-14)
|Aaron Cooley
|11
|8.5
|5.2
|1.5
|0.4
|0.7
|43.8% (32-73)
|39.3% (11-28)
|Felix Kloman
|11
|6.2
|3.5
|1.4
|0.5
|0.4
|33.3% (23-69)
|31.8% (14-44)
