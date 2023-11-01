Brown's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Bears are currently 3-8) on Sunday, December 10 at 12:00 PM ET, away versus the Providence Friars.

Upcoming Brown games

Brown's next matchup information

Opponent: Providence Friars

Providence Friars Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Amica Mutual Pavilion Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Top Brown players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kino Lilly Jr. 10 19.4 2.6 2.5 0.8 0.3 40.2% (68-169) 33.3% (31-93) Nana Owusu-Anane 11 15.1 8.1 1.5 1.3 1.3 50.0% (57-114) 30.4% (7-23) Kalu Anya 11 10.6 6.4 2.5 1.5 0.6 46.8% (44-94) 28.6% (4-14) Aaron Cooley 11 8.5 5.2 1.5 0.4 0.7 43.8% (32-73) 39.3% (11-28) Felix Kloman 11 6.2 3.5 1.4 0.5 0.4 33.3% (23-69) 31.8% (14-44)

