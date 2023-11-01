Brown's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Bears are currently 3-8) on Sunday, December 10 at 12:00 PM ET, away versus the Providence Friars.

Upcoming Brown games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Providence A 12:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Siena H 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Stony Brook A 6:30 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Vermont H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Yale H 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Harvard A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Cornell H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Dartmouth A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Pennsylvania H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Princeton H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Columbia H 12:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 Princeton A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Pennsylvania A 6:00 PM
Fri, Feb 23 Columbia A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 24 Cornell A 6:00 PM

Brown's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Providence Friars
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion
  • Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Top Brown players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kino Lilly Jr. 10 19.4 2.6 2.5 0.8 0.3 40.2% (68-169) 33.3% (31-93)
Nana Owusu-Anane 11 15.1 8.1 1.5 1.3 1.3 50.0% (57-114) 30.4% (7-23)
Kalu Anya 11 10.6 6.4 2.5 1.5 0.6 46.8% (44-94) 28.6% (4-14)
Aaron Cooley 11 8.5 5.2 1.5 0.4 0.7 43.8% (32-73) 39.3% (11-28)
Felix Kloman 11 6.2 3.5 1.4 0.5 0.4 33.3% (23-69) 31.8% (14-44)

