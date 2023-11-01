The Bryant Bulldogs (6-4) will be on the road against the the Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 6:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Bryant games

Bryant's next matchup information

Opponent: Stony Brook Seawolves

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Location: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Bryant players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Sherif Kenney 10 17.6 5.7 2.5 1.0 0.5 41.5% (59-142) 36.4% (32-88) Rafael Pinzon 10 12.5 2.7 1.2 1.2 0.4 41.7% (48-115) 38.6% (17-44) Earl Timberlake 10 11.7 9.2 4.2 1.1 1.6 57.8% (48-83) 0.0% (0-4) Daniel Rivera 10 11.0 6.6 2.1 1.0 2.3 49.5% (49-99) 11.1% (1-9) Tyler Brelsford 10 7.2 1.7 1.2 0.7 0.1 47.8% (22-46) 36.7% (11-30)

