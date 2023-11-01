The Bryant Bulldogs (6-4) will be on the road against the the Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 6:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Bryant games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Stony Brook A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 12 Cincinnati A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Towson N 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Drexel H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Ole Miss A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 UMBC A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Binghamton H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 New Hampshire A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Albany (NY) A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 NJIT A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Vermont H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 UMBC H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Maine A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 New Hampshire H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Binghamton A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Bryant's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Stony Brook Seawolves
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
  • Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Bryant players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Sherif Kenney 10 17.6 5.7 2.5 1.0 0.5 41.5% (59-142) 36.4% (32-88)
Rafael Pinzon 10 12.5 2.7 1.2 1.2 0.4 41.7% (48-115) 38.6% (17-44)
Earl Timberlake 10 11.7 9.2 4.2 1.1 1.6 57.8% (48-83) 0.0% (0-4)
Daniel Rivera 10 11.0 6.6 2.1 1.0 2.3 49.5% (49-99) 11.1% (1-9)
Tyler Brelsford 10 7.2 1.7 1.2 0.7 0.1 47.8% (22-46) 36.7% (11-30)

