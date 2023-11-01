Buy Tickets for Bryant Bulldogs Basketball Games
The Bryant Bulldogs (6-4) will be on the road against the the Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 6:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.
Upcoming Bryant games
Bryant's next matchup information
- Opponent: Stony Brook Seawolves
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
- Broadcast: FloHoops
Top Bryant players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Sherif Kenney
|10
|17.6
|5.7
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|41.5% (59-142)
|36.4% (32-88)
|Rafael Pinzon
|10
|12.5
|2.7
|1.2
|1.2
|0.4
|41.7% (48-115)
|38.6% (17-44)
|Earl Timberlake
|10
|11.7
|9.2
|4.2
|1.1
|1.6
|57.8% (48-83)
|0.0% (0-4)
|Daniel Rivera
|10
|11.0
|6.6
|2.1
|1.0
|2.3
|49.5% (49-99)
|11.1% (1-9)
|Tyler Brelsford
|10
|7.2
|1.7
|1.2
|0.7
|0.1
|47.8% (22-46)
|36.7% (11-30)
