Bucknell team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jack Forrest 9 15.4 5.9 1.3 0.9 0.3 Noah Williamson 9 9.9 6.0 1.0 0.3 0.7 Josh Bascoe 9 9.4 2.1 4.9 0.4 0.0 Ruot Bijiek 9 6.9 2.0 0.8 0.8 0.6 Elvin Edmonds IV 4 10.0 2.0 2.3 1.5 0.0 Ian Motta 9 4.1 3.0 0.7 0.8 0.7 Pip Ajayi 9 3.4 2.6 0.2 0.4 1.0 Quin Berger 9 2.9 0.8 0.2 0.6 0.0 Josh Adoh 9 2.8 2.0 0.3 0.8 0.1 Brandon McCreesh 8 1.9 0.6 0.9 0.1 0.0

Bucknell season stats

Bucknell's record is just just 2-7 so far this season.

The Bison have one home win (1-2) and one road win (1-5) this year.

Bucknell registered its best win of the season on November 11, when it took down the Niagara Purple Eagles, who rank No. 277 in the RPI rankings, 73-64.

When facing teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Bison are winless in one game.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Bucknell has no games left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Bucknell games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Penn State A 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Radford H 3:30 PM Fri, Dec 22 Merrimack A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Saint Peter's H 2:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Holy Cross H 7:00 PM

