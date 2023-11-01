The Bucknell Bison (3-7) will be at home against the Radford Highlanders on Saturday, December 16 (tipping off at 3:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming Bucknell games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Radford H 3:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Merrimack A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Saint Peter's H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Holy Cross H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 American H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Lehigh A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Colgate H 3:30 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Boston University A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Lafayette A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Navy H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Army A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Loyola (MD) H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 American A 4:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Navy A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Boston University H 2:00 PM

Bucknell's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Radford Highlanders
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Location: Sojka Pavilion
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Bucknell players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jack Forrest 10 16.2 5.7 1.4 1.1 0.3 40.9% (54-132) 40.8% (29-71)
Noah Williamson 10 11.0 5.6 0.9 0.4 0.6 45.8% (38-83) 17.6% (3-17)
Josh Bascoe 10 9.6 2.4 5.4 0.7 0.0 47.1% (33-70) 42.3% (11-26)
Ruot Bijiek 10 7.0 2.2 0.9 0.9 0.5 30.7% (23-75) 27.1% (13-48)
Ian Motta 10 4.5 2.8 0.7 0.8 0.7 46.2% (18-39) 26.3% (5-19)

