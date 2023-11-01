Buy Tickets for Bucknell Bison Basketball Games
The Bucknell Bison (3-7) will be at home against the Radford Highlanders on Saturday, December 16 (tipping off at 3:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.
Upcoming Bucknell games
Bucknell's next matchup information
- Opponent: Radford Highlanders
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Sojka Pavilion
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Bucknell players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jack Forrest
|10
|16.2
|5.7
|1.4
|1.1
|0.3
|40.9% (54-132)
|40.8% (29-71)
|Noah Williamson
|10
|11.0
|5.6
|0.9
|0.4
|0.6
|45.8% (38-83)
|17.6% (3-17)
|Josh Bascoe
|10
|9.6
|2.4
|5.4
|0.7
|0.0
|47.1% (33-70)
|42.3% (11-26)
|Ruot Bijiek
|10
|7.0
|2.2
|0.9
|0.9
|0.5
|30.7% (23-75)
|27.1% (13-48)
|Ian Motta
|10
|4.5
|2.8
|0.7
|0.8
|0.7
|46.2% (18-39)
|26.3% (5-19)
