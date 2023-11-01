The Bucknell Bison (3-7) will be at home against the Radford Highlanders on Saturday, December 16 (tipping off at 3:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Bucknell's next matchup information

Opponent: Radford Highlanders

Opponent: Radford Highlanders

Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Location: Sojka Pavilion

Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Bucknell players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jack Forrest 10 16.2 5.7 1.4 1.1 0.3 40.9% (54-132) 40.8% (29-71) Noah Williamson 10 11.0 5.6 0.9 0.4 0.6 45.8% (38-83) 17.6% (3-17) Josh Bascoe 10 9.6 2.4 5.4 0.7 0.0 47.1% (33-70) 42.3% (11-26) Ruot Bijiek 10 7.0 2.2 0.9 0.9 0.5 30.7% (23-75) 27.1% (13-48) Ian Motta 10 4.5 2.8 0.7 0.8 0.7 46.2% (18-39) 26.3% (5-19)

