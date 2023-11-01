The Toronto Raptors (1-3) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and BSWI. The point total is 224.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -4.5 224.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents combined to score more than 224.5 points in 46 of 82 games last season.

Milwaukee games had an average of 230.2 points last season, 5.7 more than the over/under for this game.

Milwaukee put together a 44-38-0 record against the spread last season.

Milwaukee went 54-12 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, the Bucks went 35-7 (83.3%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bucks have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

Against the spread last season, the Bucks performed better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.

The Bucks went over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (61%) than road tilts (43.9%) last year.

Last season the 116.9 points per game the Bucks averaged were 5.5 more than the Raptors gave up (111.4).

Milwaukee went 35-17 versus the spread and 44-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Bucks vs. Raptors Point Insights (Last Season)

Bucks Raptors 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 35-17 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 24-13 44-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 27-10 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 28-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 38-18 36-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-18

