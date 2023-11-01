How to Watch the Bucks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (1-3) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) on November 1, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info
|Bucks vs Raptors Injury Report
|Bucks vs Raptors Prediction
|Bucks vs Raptors Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Raptors Betting Trends & Stats
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks made 47.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Raptors allowed to their opponents (49.1%).
- Milwaukee had a 24-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 49.1% from the field.
- The Raptors ranked 18th in rebounding in the NBA. The Bucks finished first.
- Last year, the Bucks put up 5.5 more points per game (116.9) than the Raptors allowed (111.4).
- Milwaukee went 44-8 last season when scoring more than 111.4 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks posted 118.8 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, they averaged 115.0 points per contest.
- Milwaukee gave up 112.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 114.1 on the road.
- At home, the Bucks sunk 0.1 more treys per game (14.9) than on the road (14.8). They also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to away from home (36.2%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|MarJon Beauchamp
|Questionable
|Illness
