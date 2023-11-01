The Toronto Raptors (1-3) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) on November 1, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Bucks.

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks made 47.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Raptors allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

Milwaukee had a 24-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Raptors ranked 18th in rebounding in the NBA. The Bucks finished first.

Last year, the Bucks put up 5.5 more points per game (116.9) than the Raptors allowed (111.4).

Milwaukee went 44-8 last season when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks posted 118.8 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, they averaged 115.0 points per contest.

Milwaukee gave up 112.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 114.1 on the road.

At home, the Bucks sunk 0.1 more treys per game (14.9) than on the road (14.8). They also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to away from home (36.2%).

Bucks Injuries