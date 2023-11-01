The BYU Cougars (8-0) will next play on the road against the Utah Utes, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the BYU Cougars in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming BYU games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

BYU's next matchup information

Opponent: Utah Utes

Utah Utes Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for BYU's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top BYU players

Shop for BYU gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jaxson Robinson 8 16.9 3.3 1.4 1.0 0.4 48.0% (49-102) 43.9% (25-57) Trevin Knell 8 12.1 4.6 2.5 0.9 0.1 49.3% (34-69) 45.8% (22-48) Spencer Johnson 8 11.9 5.0 4.5 0.5 0.1 46.7% (35-75) 27.0% (10-37) Noah Waterman 8 11.3 6.8 1.1 0.3 0.3 47.5% (29-61) 44.7% (17-38) Richie Saunders 8 9.8 4.5 2.3 1.1 0.3 54.9% (28-51) 31.8% (7-22)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.