Buy Tickets for BYU Cougars Basketball Games
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The BYU Cougars (8-0) will next play on the road against the Utah Utes, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to see the BYU Cougars in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming BYU games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
BYU's next matchup information
- Opponent: Utah Utes
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for BYU's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top BYU players
Shop for BYU gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jaxson Robinson
|8
|16.9
|3.3
|1.4
|1.0
|0.4
|48.0% (49-102)
|43.9% (25-57)
|Trevin Knell
|8
|12.1
|4.6
|2.5
|0.9
|0.1
|49.3% (34-69)
|45.8% (22-48)
|Spencer Johnson
|8
|11.9
|5.0
|4.5
|0.5
|0.1
|46.7% (35-75)
|27.0% (10-37)
|Noah Waterman
|8
|11.3
|6.8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.3
|47.5% (29-61)
|44.7% (17-38)
|Richie Saunders
|8
|9.8
|4.5
|2.3
|1.1
|0.3
|54.9% (28-51)
|31.8% (7-22)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.