Cal Baptist's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Lancers are currently 6-2) on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET, away versus the Oregon Ducks.

Upcoming Cal Baptist games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 12 Oregon A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 UC Riverside A 8:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Western Kentucky H 10:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Chicago State H 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 New Mexico State A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Utah Valley A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Seattle U A 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Tarleton State H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Abilene Christian H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Southern Utah H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UT Rio Grande Valley A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 SFA A 3:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Seattle U H 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 UT Arlington H 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Utah Tech A 5:00 PM

Cal Baptist's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Oregon Ducks
  • Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Matthew Knight Arena
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Cal Baptist players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dominique Daniels Jr. 8 18.0 1.5 3.0 0.9 0.0 38.5% (45-117) 36.2% (21-58)
Blondeau Tchoukuiengo 8 11.3 2.5 1.6 0.5 0.1 55.6% (30-54) 34.8% (8-23)
Brantly Stevenson 8 10.9 3.8 1.4 0.6 0.4 42.6% (29-68) 44.7% (17-38)
Yvan Ouedraogo 7 11.4 8.7 1.3 0.4 0.4 61.5% (32-52) -
Hunter Goodrick 8 8.3 10.3 2.3 0.6 0.5 39.6% (21-53) 22.2% (2-9)

