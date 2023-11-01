Cal Baptist's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Lancers are currently 6-2) on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET, away versus the Oregon Ducks.

Upcoming Cal Baptist games

Cal Baptist's next matchup information

Opponent: Oregon Ducks

Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Location: Matthew Knight Arena

Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Cal Baptist players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dominique Daniels Jr. 8 18.0 1.5 3.0 0.9 0.0 38.5% (45-117) 36.2% (21-58) Blondeau Tchoukuiengo 8 11.3 2.5 1.6 0.5 0.1 55.6% (30-54) 34.8% (8-23) Brantly Stevenson 8 10.9 3.8 1.4 0.6 0.4 42.6% (29-68) 44.7% (17-38) Yvan Ouedraogo 7 11.4 8.7 1.3 0.4 0.4 61.5% (32-52) - Hunter Goodrick 8 8.3 10.3 2.3 0.6 0.5 39.6% (21-53) 22.2% (2-9)

