Cal Poly team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kobe Sanders 7 17.0 3.7 1.7 0.7 0.3 Jarred Hyder 7 11.7 2.0 3.0 0.9 0.3 Quentin Jones 7 9.3 4.0 1.3 1.4 0.7 Aaron Price Jr. 7 6.1 3.4 0.6 0.1 0.1 Joel Armotrading 7 5.3 5.0 0.4 0.4 1.0 Tuukka Jaakkola 6 5.7 2.2 0.0 0.2 0.3 Paul Bizimana 6 4.5 3.0 0.2 0.7 1.0 Isaac Spears 5 4.0 2.4 0.6 1.0 0.0 Cam Malray 5 3.2 3.4 0.8 0.4 0.2 Justin Page 6 2.5 1.5 1.3 0.5 0.0

Cal Poly season stats

Cal Poly has won three games so far this season (3-4).

The Mustangs are 2-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Cal Poly picked up its signature win of the season on November 29, when it took down the San Jose State Spartans, who rank No. 163 in the RPI rankings, 81-77 in overtime.

This season, the Mustangs haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of Cal Poly's 25 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Cal Poly games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Idaho A 5:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 Oregon State A 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Weber State A 9:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Eastern Washington H 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Omaha H 10:00 PM

