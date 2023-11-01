The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) will be on the road against the the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 9:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.

If you're looking to go to see the Cal Poly Mustangs in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Cal Poly games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Cal Poly's next matchup information

Opponent: Weber State Wildcats

Weber State Wildcats Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Dee Events Center

Dee Events Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Cal Poly's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Cal Poly players

Shop for Cal Poly gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kobe Sanders 9 17.6 3.4 1.9 0.8 0.3 41.0% (50-122) 34.4% (11-32) Jarred Hyder 9 11.0 2.3 2.8 1.0 0.3 33.7% (33-98) 32.1% (18-56) Quentin Jones 9 10.1 3.8 1.4 1.4 0.7 40.7% (35-86) 36.8% (7-19) Joel Armotrading 9 6.1 5.8 0.4 0.4 1.1 55.6% (20-36) 0.0% (0-1) Aaron Price Jr. 9 5.9 3.6 0.6 0.2 0.1 50.0% (21-42) 0.0% (0-6)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.