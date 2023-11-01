The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) will be on the road against the the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 9:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming Cal Poly games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Weber State A 9:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Eastern Washington H 10:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Omaha H 10:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 CSU Northridge H 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 UC Davis A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Long Beach State H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UCSB H 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 UC Riverside A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UCSD H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 CSU Bakersfield A 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 CSU Fullerton H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Hawaii A 12:00 AM
Thu, Feb 1 UC Irvine H 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UC Davis H 6:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 CSU Northridge A 10:00 PM

Cal Poly's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Weber State Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Dee Events Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Cal Poly players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kobe Sanders 9 17.6 3.4 1.9 0.8 0.3 41.0% (50-122) 34.4% (11-32)
Jarred Hyder 9 11.0 2.3 2.8 1.0 0.3 33.7% (33-98) 32.1% (18-56)
Quentin Jones 9 10.1 3.8 1.4 1.4 0.7 40.7% (35-86) 36.8% (7-19)
Joel Armotrading 9 6.1 5.8 0.4 0.4 1.1 55.6% (20-36) 0.0% (0-1)
Aaron Price Jr. 9 5.9 3.6 0.6 0.2 0.1 50.0% (21-42) 0.0% (0-6)

