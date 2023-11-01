The California Golden Bears (3-5) will be on the road against the the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 12:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign rolls on.

Upcoming Cal games

Cal's next matchup information

Opponent: Butler Bulldogs

Butler Bulldogs Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Top Cal players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jaylon Tyson 7 20.4 8.6 3.1 1.1 0.6 47.1% (48-102) 33.3% (12-36) Fardaws Aimaq 8 16.5 10.0 1.3 0.9 1.1 54.8% (51-93) 36.4% (4-11) Jalen Cole 8 16.3 3.0 2.1 0.6 0.3 35.8% (38-106) 32.9% (26-79) Grant Newell 8 6.1 3.9 0.3 0.9 0.3 40.9% (18-44) 36.8% (7-19) Jalen Celestine 3 10.7 2.3 0.7 0.3 0.0 57.9% (11-19) 60.0% (6-10)

