Cam Atkinson will be among those in action Wednesday when his Philadelphia Flyers meet the Buffalo Sabres at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Atkinson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Cam Atkinson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Atkinson has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 17:26 on the ice per game.

Atkinson has scored a goal in four of nine games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In five of nine games this season, Atkinson has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Atkinson has registered an assist once this season, and had multiple assists in that game (through nine games played).

The implied probability that Atkinson hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Atkinson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.