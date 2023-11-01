Should you wager on Cameron York to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

York stats and insights

York has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

York has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

