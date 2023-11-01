Cameron York and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Looking to wager on York's props? Here is some information to help you.

Cameron York vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

York Season Stats Insights

York's plus-minus this season, in 23:25 per game on the ice, is -1.

York has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in three of nine games this season, York has yet to post a multi-point contest.

York has had an assist twice this year in nine games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 42.6% that York goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of York going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

York Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 9 Games 3 3 Points 1 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

