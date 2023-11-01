Should you bet on Casey Mittelstadt to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mittelstadt stats and insights

Mittelstadt has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.

Mittelstadt has no points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.