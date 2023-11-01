Casey Mittelstadt will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Mittelstadt against the Flyers, we have lots of info to help.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Mittelstadt has averaged 16:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Mittelstadt has twice scored a goal in a game this year in nine games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Mittelstadt has a point in four games this year (out of nine), including multiple points three times.

Mittelstadt has an assist in three of nine games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Mittelstadt hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 9 Games 3 7 Points 5 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 5

