Buy Tickets for Chicago Blackhawks NHL Games
The Chicago Blackhawks (8-16-1), including Connor Bedard (11 goals), are at home versus the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, December 9, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to see the Chicago Blackhawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Chicago games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 9
|Blues
|H
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sun, Dec 10
|Capitals
|H
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Tue, Dec 12
|Oilers
|A
|10:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 14
|Kraken
|A
|10:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sun, Dec 17
|Canucks
|H
|3:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Tue, Dec 19
|Avalanche
|H
|8:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Fri, Dec 22
|Canadiens
|H
|8:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 23
|Blues
|A
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Wed, Dec 27
|Jets
|H
|9:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Fri, Dec 29
|Stars
|A
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Find tickets for these or any NHL game at Ticketmaster!
Chicago's next matchup information
- Opponent: St. Louis Blues
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: United Center
- Broadcast: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch NHL this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Chicago's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Chicago players
Shop for Chicago gear at Fanatics!
- Bedard: 11 goals and 10 assists
- Philipp Kurashev: five goals and nine assists
- Jason Dickinson: eight goals and five assists
- Arvid Soderblom: 2-8-1 record, .884 save percentage, 40 goals allowed
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.