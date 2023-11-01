Can we expect Christopher Tanev lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames face off with the Dallas Stars at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

Tanev is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 17 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

