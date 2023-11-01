Don't be a fair-weather fan of the Coppin State Eagles. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. More details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

Coppin State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Justin Winston 7 9.4 3.6 0.3 1.3 0.1 Greg Spurlock 7 8.3 2.9 1.0 1.1 0.3 Camaren Sparrrow 7 7.4 2.9 0.6 1.6 0.1 Malik Battle 7 5.1 1.4 0.7 0.6 0.0 Zahree Harrison 7 5.0 1.6 1.0 1.4 0.1 Toto Fagbenle 7 4.0 3.7 0.4 0.7 1.1 Preist Ryan 6 4.3 2.7 0.5 0.2 0.3 Ryan Archey 6 3.7 0.8 1.0 0.5 0.0 Aa'Reyon Jones 5 3.2 2.0 1.6 1.8 0.0 Khali Horton 5 2.6 1.0 0.4 0.4 0.0

Coppin State season stats

Coppin State has failed to win a game this season (0-7).

The Eagles are 0-1 at home, 0-5 on the road and 0-1 in neutral-site games this year.

This year, versus Division 1 teams, Coppin State is winless.

The Eagles have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Of Coppin State's 21 remaining games, one are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Coppin State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 UMBC H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Navy A 1:30 PM Wed, Dec 6 Wagner H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 George Washington A 6:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Georgetown A 8:30 PM

