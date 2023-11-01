Buy Tickets for Coppin State Eagles Basketball Games
The Coppin State Eagles (1-9) will next play on the road against the George Washington Revolutionaries, on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Coppin State games
Coppin State's next matchup information
- Opponent: George Washington Revolutionaries
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Coppin State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Justin Winston
|10
|13.2
|4.7
|0.5
|1.6
|0.3
|40.6% (43-106)
|29.7% (11-37)
|Greg Spurlock
|10
|8.1
|3.4
|1.7
|1.3
|0.4
|41.8% (33-79)
|25.0% (7-28)
|Camaren Sparrrow
|10
|7.4
|3.2
|0.6
|1.3
|0.1
|43.5% (27-62)
|26.9% (7-26)
|Preist Ryan
|9
|5.8
|2.7
|0.7
|0.2
|0.3
|38.3% (23-60)
|28.6% (2-7)
|Toto Fagbenle
|9
|4.8
|3.7
|0.3
|0.8
|0.9
|58.6% (17-29)
|-
