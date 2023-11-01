The Coppin State Eagles (1-9) will next play on the road against the George Washington Revolutionaries, on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Coppin State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 George Washington A 6:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Georgetown A 8:30 PM
Tue, Dec 19 James Madison A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Maryland A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Delaware State A 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Morgan State H 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Norfolk State A 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Howard H 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 North Carolina Central A 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 South Carolina State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Delaware State H 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 19 Maryland-Eastern Shore A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 24 Norfolk State H 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 26 Howard A 7:30 PM

Coppin State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: George Washington Revolutionaries
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Coppin State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Justin Winston 10 13.2 4.7 0.5 1.6 0.3 40.6% (43-106) 29.7% (11-37)
Greg Spurlock 10 8.1 3.4 1.7 1.3 0.4 41.8% (33-79) 25.0% (7-28)
Camaren Sparrrow 10 7.4 3.2 0.6 1.3 0.1 43.5% (27-62) 26.9% (7-26)
Preist Ryan 9 5.8 2.7 0.7 0.2 0.3 38.3% (23-60) 28.6% (2-7)
Toto Fagbenle 9 4.8 3.7 0.3 0.8 0.9 58.6% (17-29) -

