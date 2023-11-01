The Coppin State Eagles (1-9) will next play on the road against the George Washington Revolutionaries, on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Coppin State games

Coppin State's next matchup information

Opponent: George Washington Revolutionaries

George Washington Revolutionaries Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Coppin State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Justin Winston 10 13.2 4.7 0.5 1.6 0.3 40.6% (43-106) 29.7% (11-37) Greg Spurlock 10 8.1 3.4 1.7 1.3 0.4 41.8% (33-79) 25.0% (7-28) Camaren Sparrrow 10 7.4 3.2 0.6 1.3 0.1 43.5% (27-62) 26.9% (7-26) Preist Ryan 9 5.8 2.7 0.7 0.2 0.3 38.3% (23-60) 28.6% (2-7) Toto Fagbenle 9 4.8 3.7 0.3 0.8 0.9 58.6% (17-29) -

