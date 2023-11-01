Don't be a half-hearted fan of the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Additional details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

CSU Bakersfield team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kaleb Higgins 7 17.0 1.7 3.0 0.9 0.0 Marvin McGhee 7 7.6 3.4 1.1 0.6 0.1 Ugnius Jarusevicius 7 7.4 3.0 0.4 0.4 0.4 Modestas Kancleris 7 7.0 6.0 1.0 0.4 0.9 Cameron Wilbon 7 6.1 3.3 1.0 0.1 0.3 Dalph Panopio 6 5.8 1.5 0.8 0.8 0.0 Fidelis Okereke 6 4.7 3.2 0.5 1.0 0.5 Jaden Alexander 7 3.3 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 Corey Stephenson 7 3.1 1.1 0.1 0.3 0.0 Tom Mark 7 3.1 3.3 0.7 0.9 1.1

CSU Bakersfield season stats

This season, CSU Bakersfield has put together a 3-4 record so far.

The Roadrunners are 2-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

CSU Bakersfield, in its best win of the season, defeated the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 73-72 on November 6.

The Roadrunners, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-1.

There are 24 games left on CSU Bakersfield's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming CSU Bakersfield games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 5 Whittier H 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 South Dakota A 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Fresno State A 10:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 South Dakota H 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 UCSD A 10:00 PM

