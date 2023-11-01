The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) will next be in action on the road against the South Dakota Coyotes, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming CSU Bakersfield games

CSU Bakersfield's next matchup information

Opponent: South Dakota Coyotes

Opponent: South Dakota Coyotes
Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Location: Sanford Coyote Sports Center

Broadcast: Summit League Network

Top CSU Bakersfield players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kaleb Higgins 8 17.6 2.1 3.5 1.4 0.0 43.7% (52-119) 29.7% (11-37) Marvin McGhee 8 8.1 3.5 1.4 1.0 0.1 35.8% (24-67) 32.6% (14-43) Ugnius Jarusevicius 8 7.4 2.8 0.5 0.5 0.5 46.8% (22-47) 0.0% (0-11) Modestas Kancleris 8 6.6 6.0 1.0 0.4 0.9 59.0% (23-39) 16.7% (1-6) Cameron Wilbon 8 5.4 3.5 1.0 0.3 0.3 31.3% (15-48) 16.7% (1-6)

