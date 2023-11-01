Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the CSU Fullerton Titans! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get CSU Fullerton Titans jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

CSU Fullerton team leaders

Want to buy Max Jones' jersey? Or another CSU Fullerton player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Max Jones 6 18.5 3.8 2.8 2.0 0.5 Donovan Oday 6 10.8 3.5 0.7 0.8 0.0 Vincent Lee 6 7.5 2.8 0.0 0.3 0.5 Grayson Carper 6 7.2 6.3 1.3 0.3 0.8 Dominic Brewton 3 13.3 6.0 1.7 2.3 0.7 DJ Brewton 3 11.7 3.0 5.3 2.0 0.0 Beril Kabamba 6 4.7 4.3 0.8 0.5 0.0 Kendrick De Luna 6 1.3 2.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 Antwan Robinson 4 2.0 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 Jalen Cooper 5 0.8 2.4 0.2 0.0 0.0

CSU Fullerton season stats

CSU Fullerton has just two wins (2-4) this season.

The Titans are 1-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on November 20, CSU Fullerton secured its signature win of the season, which was a 74-67 victory.

This season, the Titans haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 26 games left on CSU Fullerton's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Titans? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming CSU Fullerton games

Check out the Titans in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 North Dakota H 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Stanton H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Pepperdine A 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Sacramento State A 5:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Boise State A 4:00 PM

Check out the Titans this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.